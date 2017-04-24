Man charged after St. John's journalist reports sexist remark
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police have charged a 27-year-old man with causing a disturbance after he allegedly yelled a sexist slur at an NTV news reporter. Reporter Heather Gillis was shooting a news segment at the Robin Hood Bay landfill Monday afternoon when a man in a gray pickup allegedly yelled the vulgar phrase commonly abbreviated by "FHRITP" as he drove by.
