Man caught drunk in parked vehicle gets one day in P.E.I. jail
A 50-year-old man who was caught drunk behind the wheel in a Sobeys parking lot was sentenced recently to one day in jail. Michael Edward MacDonald appeared before Judge John Douglas in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to having care and control of a vehicle while drunk.
