Jobs, jabs take centre stage on first...

Jobs, jabs take centre stage on first day of B.C. election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

B.C.'s political parties wasted little time taking potshots at one another on the first official day of the election campaign ahead of the provincial vote on May 9. Liberal Leader Christy Clark spoke to supporters and candidates in Vancouver last night, saying her party has a plan to keep money in British Columbians' pockets, while the other parties will hike taxes. Clark has promised to freeze taxes and create jobs and says her opponents will undo the progress her government has made in growing the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... 31 min surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... 10 hr Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb '17 will need service 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC