Jenn Grant brings Paradise to Charlottetown this Thursday
Jenn Grant is looking forward to performing in Charlottetown Thursday March 27 in support of her latest album, Paradise. P.E.I.-raised musician Jenn Grant is bringing Paradise to Charlottetown Thursday night at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College.
