Island Nature Trust dinner and auction fundraiser to be held April 28
The trust's 33rd annual dinner and auction will be held at Red Shores Charlottetown, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Proceeds will further the conservation goals of the group, including the protection of natural lands in P.E.I. and engagement of Islanders in stewardship efforts. A buffet meal and live music by Max Keenleyside provide the backdrop for viewing the many art, crafts, themed service packages and overnight stays that are available for bidding and raffles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC