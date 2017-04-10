Island Nature Trust dinner and auctio...

Island Nature Trust dinner and auction fundraiser to be held April 28

The trust's 33rd annual dinner and auction will be held at Red Shores Charlottetown, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Proceeds will further the conservation goals of the group, including the protection of natural lands in P.E.I. and engagement of Islanders in stewardship efforts. A buffet meal and live music by Max Keenleyside provide the backdrop for viewing the many art, crafts, themed service packages and overnight stays that are available for bidding and raffles.

