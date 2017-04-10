Island musicians make it to semi-finals in songwriting competition
Kinley Dowling is one of a group of Island musicians who have reached the semi-finals in the Canadian Songwriting Competition. Dowling is more pop, and Guptill has more of a folk sound, but they both write songs from personal experience, songs that touch others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC