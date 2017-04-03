Iceboats a very important part of Prince Edward Island history

On a sunny spring morning on April 7, 1967, a crowd of Islanders gathered along the shore in Cape Traverse to recreate an iconic scene from P.E.I.'s history. The men, Alf Groom, 30, Kin Merriam, 36, Richard Allen, 20, Robert Waugh, 20, Ken Judson, 35, and Edward Arsenault, 36, had signed up to carry a package of letters and a bag of potatoes safely across the Northumberland Strait.

