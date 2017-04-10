How farmers markets can do better business
'That authenticity, those wonderful relationships that grow between vendors and their customers,' is what makes farmers markets unique, says Michelle Wolf. A farmers market consultant who did a training session in Summerside, P.E.I., earlier this week encourages market managers and vendors to become more entrepreneurial in how they run the business.
