Genealogical Society offers help for ...

Genealogical Society offers help for when your family story is a brick wall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

One online resource provided by the P.E.I. Genealogical Society is transcriptions of grave stones in dozens of Island cemeteries. This year's annual general meeting of the P.E.I. Genealogical Society will include displays and talks to help you track down your own family story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Wed surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Wed Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb '17 will need service 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC