Genealogical Society offers help for when your family story is a brick wall
One online resource provided by the P.E.I. Genealogical Society is transcriptions of grave stones in dozens of Island cemeteries. This year's annual general meeting of the P.E.I. Genealogical Society will include displays and talks to help you track down your own family story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Wed
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Wed
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC