Garnet Buell to receive Stompin' Tom award

7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A P.E.I. singer-songwriter will be honoured at the East Coast Music Awards, taking place in Saint John, N.B., April 27-29. Garnet Buell will be presented with the Stompin' Tom award during the industry awards ceremony in the royal ballroom of the Delta Saint John on Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Over decades, Buell has built a devoted following on Prince Edward Island and beyond by performing in small communities, on television as part of "Community Showcase".

