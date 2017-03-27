Garnet Buell to receive Stompin' Tom award
A P.E.I. singer-songwriter will be honoured at the East Coast Music Awards, taking place in Saint John, N.B., April 27-29. Garnet Buell will be presented with the Stompin' Tom award during the industry awards ceremony in the royal ballroom of the Delta Saint John on Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Over decades, Buell has built a devoted following on Prince Edward Island and beyond by performing in small communities, on television as part of "Community Showcase".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|17 hr
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC