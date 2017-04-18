Former Guardian editor receiving lifetime achievement award
Gary MacDougall worked in journalism in P.E.I. for 47 years, including 20 as The Guardian's managing editor. In announcing MacDougall as this year's recipient, the Atlantic Journalism Awards said he always had a strong interest in the history of the newspaper industry in P.E.I. and its place in the province's society.
