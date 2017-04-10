Fire destroys shed full of fishing gear in Pleasant View
The Miminegash Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m. and was assisted on the scene by colleagues from Tignish. Rob Tremblay, Miminegash's deputy fire chief, said Monday that the structure was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.
