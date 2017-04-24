Fashion fundraiser helps P.E.I. organ...

Fashion fundraiser helps P.E.I. organization

14 hrs ago

Island women will have a chance to check out some spring and summer fashions while contributing to a good cause Thursday. Jems Boutique, a downtown Charlottetown women's fashion shop, is holding a fashion showcase to promote its in-house designed range of clothes, Go2.

Prince Edward Island

