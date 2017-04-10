Fake car accident allowed undercover ...

Fake car accident allowed undercover cops to meet murder suspect: trial

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Undercover officers investigating a man accused of killing his wife and burying her body in the basement of their home used a staged car accident to get his attention. Allan Shyback is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Lisa Mitchell who was last seen in October 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Tue Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar '17 charitable-organi... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC