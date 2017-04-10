Fake car accident allowed undercover cops to meet murder suspect: trial
Undercover officers investigating a man accused of killing his wife and burying her body in the basement of their home used a staged car accident to get his attention. Allan Shyback is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Lisa Mitchell who was last seen in October 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC