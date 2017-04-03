Facts of Syrian gas attacks need to be established to assign blame: Freeland
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the facts behind the Syrian chemical weapons attack must be clearly established so those responsible can be held accountable. Freeland stopped short of blaming President Bashar Assad's government but she says it will be a "damning indictment" of him if that turns out to be the case.
