'Extirpate this execrable race': The dark history of Jeffery Amherst

As an initiative to change the name of Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst National Historic Site on P.E.I. is being debated, a researcher weighs in on the history of Jeffery Amherst. Mi'kmaq elders and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. have raised questions about the honouring of Amherst, by naming sites after him - arguing he was not only an enemy of Indigenous people, but worse.

