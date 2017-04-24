Everything you watched in the 1960s and 70s came through Mill Village, Nova Scotia
If you watched the famous hockey match between Canada and Russia in 1972, you were watching it thanks to one of the world's only earth satellite stations - located in tiny Mill Village, Queens County. Members of the Port Medway Area Communities Association is documenting the history of the amazing artefact through photos, videotaped interviews, and documents.
