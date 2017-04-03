Environment Canada advising Queens County, P.E.I., of flooding risk
Environment Canada is forecasting 25 mm of rain and the risk of flooding in Queens County, P.E.I., beginning Thursday around midnight. With 25 millimetres of rain expected Thursday night into Friday and the ground still frozen, Environment Canada is warning residents of the risk of flooding in Queens County, P.E.I. "With the melt and the ground frozen, instead of the ground absorbing the rain, there will be a lot of runoff.
