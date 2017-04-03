Editorial: Too close to home
If you wanted to get to the small town of Concan, Texas from Charlottetown, P.E.I., you could count on being on the road for at least 41 hours, punching in some 4,367.2 kilometres in all, a good chunk of it on I-81 south. It's hard to estimate how many verses of "Ninety-nine Bottles of Beer on the Wall" you would have to sing, or how many times the kids would ask, "Are we there yet?" From Sydney, Cape Breton? Forty-four hours and 4,674.2 km.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC