Editorial: Got milk?
When President Donald Trump visited the dairy heartland of the United States last week, he was quick to tell a Wisconsin audience that, "in Canada some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers and others." It's our bad luck that China's leader was recently in Florida, and suddenly the attention-span-challenged U.S. president has a new best friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC