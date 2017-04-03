EDITORIAL: A blight on Island
Stories in all sections of today's Guardian - on poverty and its harsh, unrelenting impact on Islanders - are a somber reminder of the failures of governments and society as a whole to eradicate this blight from our province. Governments past and present love to create task forces, issue white papers and develop strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC