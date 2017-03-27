Deer Lake to host 2018 provincial Winter Games
Premier Dwight Ball made the announcement at the Hodder Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday night. Ball told The Western Star that the town has the experience needed to host the Winter Games, having last done so in 2006.
