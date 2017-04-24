Day of Mourning in P.E.I. on Friday for workers injured or killed on the job
Ceremonies will be held in P.E.I. on Friday for the Day of Mourning to honour the memory of workers injured or killed on the job. On April 28 and throughout the year, Islanders are encouraged to remember those lost and those affected by raising awareness of workplace safety.
