Corb Lund coming to Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside
Harbourfront Theatre has announced that Corb Lund, Canada's authentic alternative country star, will be on stage Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. With nine studio albums under his belt and multiple CCMA, Juno, and industry award wins, Lund's three-decade music career is a force to be reckoned with. His seventh album, "Cabin Fever" debuted at the top of the Billboard Canadian Charts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
