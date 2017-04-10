Contest celebrates community builders on P.E.I.
Time is running out for young Islanders between the ages of 11 and 15 or in Grades 6 to 8 to take part in a special contest that celebrates Canada. Parks Canada and the Confederation Centre of the Arts are sponsoring the My Community, My Canada contest as part of Canada 150.
