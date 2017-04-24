Community Happenings
O'LEARY, P.E.I. - Meeting of Northern Lights Quilt Guild regular meeting at O'Leary Community Complex at 10 a.m., May 1. Every second Monday morning EPSI hosting Computer Club. Bring laptop, tablet, or iPad to the Key Room, second floor of Inspire Learning Centre at 57 Central St, Summerside, anytime between 10 a.m. and noon.
