Classic stories due for Harwich theater's summer

Classic children's stories are at the heart of the summer season for The Cape Cod Theatre Company - Home of the Harwich Jr. Theatre, according to an announcement Monday for the West Harwich theater's 66th season. Following spring shows of musicals, the current "Sister Act" and upcoming "Wrinkles, the Musical," the summer season begins with another one: June 27-July 16 with "Anne of Green Gables, The Musical," telling L.M. Montgomery's story of an orphan girl who finds happiness being raised on a Prince Edward Island farm.

