Classic stories due for Harwich theater's summer
Classic children's stories are at the heart of the summer season for The Cape Cod Theatre Company - Home of the Harwich Jr. Theatre, according to an announcement Monday for the West Harwich theater's 66th season. Following spring shows of musicals, the current "Sister Act" and upcoming "Wrinkles, the Musical," the summer season begins with another one: June 27-July 16 with "Anne of Green Gables, The Musical," telling L.M. Montgomery's story of an orphan girl who finds happiness being raised on a Prince Edward Island farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Cod Times.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC