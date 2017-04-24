City police receive fentanyl antidote
Municipal police officers in P.E.I. are now carrying the antidote to fentanyl, the deadly opioid that has caused an epidemic of fatal overdoses in Canada. Although Island RCMP have been carrying the kits since late last year, police in Charlottetown and Summerside took delivery of dosages of antidote Thursday afternoon.
