Christ Church in Cherry Valley celebrates 175th anniversary
In 1842, a beautiful wooden church was built in a grove of pine trees beside the waters of Pownal Bay. Christ Church in Cherry Valley, is today the same beautiful church and is celebrating its 175th Anniversary.
