Ceremony honours 31 Islanders killed at Vimy Ridge
The victory solidified Canada's reputation, but was not without great cost, as it saw more than 10,000 Canadian casualties Members of the P.E.I. Regiment and Army Cadet League on P.E.I. march past the Charlottetown Cenotaph during Sunday's ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
