Ceilidh set for Sunday in York

The Alpha York Women's Institute members are collaborating with House Band Musicians - Herb MacDougall, Joe Penney, Janice Hebert, Bob Perry and Theo Wiegers - in organizing a fundraising ceilidh this weekend. It will be held on Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the York Community Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.