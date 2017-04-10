Cause of house fire where elderly mother, sons found under investigation
Fire officials will sift through the burned remains of a home in New Brunswick where the bodies of an elderly mother and her three sons were found. The home in the small community of St. George was hit by fire Tuesday, leading to the discovery of Esther Boyd, who was in her 80s, and her sons Davey, Billy and Robbie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|6 hr
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|16 hr
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC