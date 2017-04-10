Case of Quebecer charged with murder ...

Case of Quebecer charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's death put off until May 30

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The case of a Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in his ex-girlfriend's slaying has been put off until May 30. Anthony Pratte-Lops has changed lawyers and his new attorney says she still has not received most of the evidence. She died in hospital on March 22 after she was attacked in a home the couple had shared in Mont-St-Hilaire, about 45 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Tue Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar '17 charitable-organi... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC