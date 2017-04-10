Case of Quebecer charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's death put off until May 30

The case of a Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in his ex-girlfriend's slaying has been put off until May 30. Anthony Pratte-Lops has changed lawyers and his new attorney says she still has not received most of the evidence. She died in hospital on March 22 after she was attacked in a home the couple had shared in Mont-St-Hilaire, about 45 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.