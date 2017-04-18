Canadians still waiting for airline passenger rights legislation
Earlier this month 69-year-old man was physically dragged from an overbooked flight in the U.S., and a P.E.I. family was recently shocked to discover their 10-year-old son had been bumped off a flight. The process of preparing a federal airline passenger bill of rights has been underway for years, and is expected to make an appearance in Parliament this spring.
