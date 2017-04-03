Canadian-Syrian group expresses surprise, relief at U.S. airstrikes on Syria
A major Canadian-Syrian community group says the U.S. airstrikes on Syria came as a surprise and a relief. Faisal Alazem, a spokesman for the Syrian Canadian Council, says Thursday's missile strike was long overdue in light of the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Syrian regime.
