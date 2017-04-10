Canadian soldier charged with four counts of sexual assault against fellow students
The charges against Pte. Bryant Taylor stem from alleged sexual assaults against three other students undergoing basic training in March 2016 at the garrison in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|15 hr
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Wed
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC