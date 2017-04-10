Calling all Island kids: Show us your best Bruce and Boomer impressions

With just one full week left on CBC News: Compass , host Bruce Rainnie and weather specialist Kevin "Boomer" Gallant have issued a challenge to young boys and girls across the Island - to show off their best impressions of the duo. So grab a friend, a suit and a Hawaiian shirt, and film a short video of one minute or less to show CBC P.E.I. how Bruce and Boomer-like you can be.

