Busy month for Island's Poet Laureate

P.E.I.'s Poet Laureate, Deirdre Kessler, will be part of a number of events for poetry month. That means a very busy month for the Island's Poet Laureate, Deirdre Kessler, including a stop Monday at CBC Mainstreet P.E.I. "Since we think not enough poetry is read, it's great to have a whole month in which there is a focus on poetry in schools and in libraries," she told Angela Walker.

