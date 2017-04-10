Bank gives Newfoundland town property where five-year-old girl found dead
A Toronto-based bank has given a small Newfoundland town the property where the body of a five-year-old girl was found after she was allegedly murdered while visiting her father. In early February, the house in Carbonear belonging to Trent Butt was torn down as about dozen neighbours looked on.
