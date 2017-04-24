Are you Olympic material? Find out Sunday on P.E.I.
Luke Demetre was a track and field athlete at Dalhousie University, but when the Canadian bobsleigh team saw him, they thought he had the body and skills to be a bobsledder. He gave it a shot, and a couple of years later was competing at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
