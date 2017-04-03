April Fools' prank about moving DVA o...

April Fools' prank about moving DVA off P.E.I. in - poor taste'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

An online site aimed at veterans ran a story on April 1 stating that Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr was announcing the Veterans Affairs headquarters will be relocated from Charlottetown to Ottawa. Veterans Affairs Canada told The Guardian no such move is planned and that the news was an April Fool's joke but certainly not one they were behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb '17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC