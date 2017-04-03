April Fools' prank about moving DVA off P.E.I. in - poor taste'
An online site aimed at veterans ran a story on April 1 stating that Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr was announcing the Veterans Affairs headquarters will be relocated from Charlottetown to Ottawa. Veterans Affairs Canada told The Guardian no such move is planned and that the news was an April Fool's joke but certainly not one they were behind.
Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
