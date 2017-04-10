American woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot case
An American woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned the use of rifles and gas bombs to kill shoppers at a food court in a Halifax mall. Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, was one of three people involved in the plan to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city's west end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|5 hr
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC