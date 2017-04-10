American woman makes unexpected guilt...

American woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot case

14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

An American woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned the use of rifles and gas bombs to kill shoppers at a food court in a Halifax mall. Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, was one of three people involved in the plan to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city's west end.

Prince Edward Island

