All the news that is 'fake' to print from 'This is That'

CBC's satirical radio program, "This is That'' will play in the Homburg Theatre on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. The headlines read: "Manitoba man calls for provincial toboggan registry", "Mississauga condo developer forgets to put 120 bathrooms in brand new building", and "MP busted for calling the prime minister 'what's his name' at least 11 times." With razor wit and perfect aim at all things Canadian and public radio-y, "This is That'' has caught the ears of thousands of Canadians, turning the satirical news show into a national icon in its own right.

