Accused thief offers iron-clad alibi:...

Accused thief offers iron-clad alibi: He was in N.L. jail at the time

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An alleged purse thief had the perfect alibi: He was securely locked up in the local jail. Investigators say that in mid February a 49-year-old woman called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and reported a man she knew had grabbed her purse, which contained prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Tue Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar '17 charitable-organi... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC