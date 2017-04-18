Abandoned Avonlea: Anne theme park in Japan now like a ghost town
Thirteen year old Jennifer Long spent a year playing Anne at Canadian World in Ashibetsu. Nancy Russell has been a reporter with CBC since 1987, in Whitehorse, Winnipeg, Toronto and Charlottetown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Sat
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC