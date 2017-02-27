Whooping cough outbreak on P.E.I.
'Whooping cough is easily spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing and close contact,' says P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heahter Morrison. P.E.I. is experiencing an outbreak of whooping cough, officially known as pertussis, public health officials say, with 10 confirmed cases.
