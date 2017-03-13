'We've certainly improved the situati...

'We've certainly improved the situation': P.E.I. health officials...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

"We've certainly improved the situation that we have in terms of being readily available to provide [immunization] services to newcomers," said P.E.I.'s public health director Kathy Jones. Kathy Jones, P.E.I.'s director of public health, says the 'vast majority' of newcomers are getting immunized, according to the province's recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... 20 hr charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC