'We've certainly improved the situation': P.E.I. health officials...
"We've certainly improved the situation that we have in terms of being readily available to provide [immunization] services to newcomers," said P.E.I.'s public health director Kathy Jones. Kathy Jones, P.E.I.'s director of public health, says the 'vast majority' of newcomers are getting immunized, according to the province's recommendations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|20 hr
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC