WAVE Awards winners announced
Pitch This winner Tamar Dina, Ann Bernier, awards presenter the Honourable Wanda Thomas Bernard, Christine McLean and Donna Davies. Michelle Doucette Photography The 2017 Women Making Waves event, a three-day screen industry celebration, wrapped up on Sunday, March 5, with the announcement of the 2017 WAVE Awards recipients and the winner of the Pitch This competition.
