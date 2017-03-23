Urinating on police cruiser nets charges for man in Ridgetown, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police say an officer was sitting in his fully marked cruiser in Ridgetown, Ont., early Friday morning when a man came out of a nearby bar. It's alleged the man walked over to the cruiser, looked at the officer and proceeded to urinate on the police vehicle.
