Tuesday, March 28 - " Chance of flurries, snow next three days

After about 3 centimeters of flurries and snow overnight on P.E.I., flurries are now predicted to carry on again late today then becoming periods of flurries or snow tomorrow and Thursday. Eastern P.E.I. likely to get heavier snow over the next three days, maybe up to 15 centimeters but the rest of the Island will get lesser totals.

