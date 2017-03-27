Tuesday, March 28 - " Chance of flurries, snow next three days
After about 3 centimeters of flurries and snow overnight on P.E.I., flurries are now predicted to carry on again late today then becoming periods of flurries or snow tomorrow and Thursday. Eastern P.E.I. likely to get heavier snow over the next three days, maybe up to 15 centimeters but the rest of the Island will get lesser totals.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
